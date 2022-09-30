Russian missile strike kills civilian destroying city bus depot in Dnipro late on Sep 29

Dnipro city bus depot on fire after Russia's midnight missile strike late on 29 September 2022. Source.

At about 23:00, the residents of the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro heard explosions during the air raid alert announced shortly before that. City Mayor Borys Filatov commented on Facebook,

“Don’t come out from shelters. Don’t post anything. Wait for official clarification from the military administration.”

Later the adviser to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, clarified that two Russian missiles hit civilian objects in Dnipro.

During the air raid, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian cities Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv.

Shortly after midnight, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko wrote,

“September 30, 00:15. One person was killed, at least two were injured. The Russians again attacked the Dnipro with missiles. They’ve targeted a residential neighborhood in the middle of the city, the same way as a few weeks ago. They also hit the transport company. There is a strong fire there, an administration building and 50 buses are on fire. Rescuers and police are working. The scale of the destruction is being clarified.”

The damage to the Dnipro city bus depot turned out to be worse than it was reported earlier,

“Tomorrow those who take the routes 73, 87A, 101A, 106, 107, 146A, and 146B, please, plan your time and do not swear for delays,” Mayor Filatov wrote, later updating that “More than 100 buses burned down. This is clstrfck. We’ll be making our way to work tomorrow with delays.”

A day before, overnight into 29 September, the Russian forces hit Dnipro with missiles killing four civilians including two children:

Mom Natasha took kids, 8 & 12 yrs, away from war to safer place- Grandma's house Today, 🇷🇺missile left 8*10 m crater in its stead. Granny, mom, son, daughter – whole family literally evaporated. Only old dog left on ruins, howling, deaf& blind from strike https://t.co/LCCzPYTP1T pic.twitter.com/zaHohcCnvg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 29, 2022