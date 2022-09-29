Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit 10 areas of Russian concentration in southern Ukraine – operational command “South”

On the southern defense lines, the Ukrainian military from the sky and the ground struck 10 areas where the Russia’s manpower and equipment were concentrated, Operational command “South” reported.

In addition, Ukrainian units shot down 3 unmanned scouts of the “Orlan-10” type.

In turn, Russia carried out 6 airstrikes, including three air-to-air cruise missiles against Air Force aircraft, without any losses to the Ukrainian aviation.