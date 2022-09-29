Some 1000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia are not allowed out to Latvia by Russian border guards

Luhansk Oblast head said up to 1000 Ukrainians who were forcibly taken to Russia are on the Latvian border now. However, Russian border guards don’t let them out. People have been waiting in the queue for 4 days already and contacted Ukrainian authorities by a chatbot in despair.

Earlier, thousands of Ukrainian who were deported to Russia from their homes in the east of Ukraine during occupation managed to leave Russia for the Baltic states. Yet, many of those who don’t have money are forced to stay in Russia, sometimes in the remote towns 7,000 kilometers away from Ukraine where Russian authorities brought them as allegedly refugees.