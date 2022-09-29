Germany to transfer to Ukraine four IRIS-T air defense systems

Germany will transfer to Ukraine four IRIS-T air defense systems instead of one, as previously reported, Bundestag informed.

The air defense system IRIS-T SLM allows hitting targets at a distance of up to 40 km, and in the “shorter” version of the SLS – up to 25.

The main sensor of the system is the Australian CEAFAR GBMMR radar with a 3D active phased array radar (APAR). The German TRML-4D radar (Hensoldt) can also be used, which allows for the detection of targets at a distance of up to 250 km.