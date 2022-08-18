Trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Turkey, UN ends in Lviv ~~

The trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Turkish President Erdogan, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv lasted 40 minutes.

It was closed to the press; heads of Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Infrastructure of Ukraine and Turkey were also present at the meeting. Earlier, Zelenskyy held separate meetings with Erdogan and Guterres, Anadolu reported.

At the meeting with Erdogan, grain exports, defence industry, and Russian terrorism at Zaporizhzhia NPP were discussed, Zelenskyy informed in his Telegram channel, Ukrainska Pravda reported.



Improvements to grain export deal and increasing export volumes were discussed. Erdogan agreed buying stolen Ukrainian grain is unacceptable.

Regarding the meeting with Gutteres, improving thr grain export deal, Russian nuclear terrorism, illegal deportation of Ukrainians, liberating Ukrainian soldiers and doctors from captivity, Russian nuclear terrorism were discussed, Zelenskyy said.



Zelenskyy asked the UN to help liberate Zaporizhzhia NPP from Russian troops and create a demilitarization zone there.