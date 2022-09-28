Ukraine urges to boost pressure on Russia for sham “referenda,” supply more weapons to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s pseudo-referendum shows in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls to increase pressure on Russia, and military aid to Ukraine.

“On September 23-27, the Russian Federation organized a propaganda action called “referendums” in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhшa, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine.

“Ukraine calls on the EU, NATO, and the Group of Seven to immediately significantly increase the pressure on the aggressor state, including new tough sanctions against Russia, and significantly increase military support to Ukraine, including providing tanks, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, long-range artillery, and anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense equipment,” the MFA’s message on Telegram reads.

