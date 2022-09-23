Ukraine’s security service IDs 1,500 people Russia involved in pseudo-referendum show in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Citing intercepted documents of Russian occupiers, the SBU (Ukraine’s Security Service) reports that over 1,000 Russian “siloviki” (Rosgvardia, military police of the Russian Army and Interior Ministry) are planned to be involved in “security” measures of the pseudo-referendum show Russia is holding in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“They will be assisted by traitors and collaborators who are part of the occupation “main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” as well as private security firms controlled by the Russian special services,” SBU writes.



The SBU also says it has identified the identities and whereabouts over 390 Ukrainian collaborators who agreed to head the so-called “territorial voting commissions.”

Ukrainian authorities had earlier warned that Ukrainians willingly organizing or taking part in the sham “referendums” in occupied regions face criminal liability.

Tags: Pseudo-referendum show