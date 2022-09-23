Russian pseudo-referenda are “show for z-conscription” – Zelenskyy aide

Zelenskyy’s aide Mykhailo Podoliak calls Russia’s pseudo-referendum in occupied Ukrainian territories a “propaganda show for z-conscription.”

Once again about the crucial. Today, there is no legal action called a "referendum" in the occupied territories. There is only –



1. Propaganda show for z-conscription.

2. The territory of Ukraine that needs an immediate release. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 23, 2022

This could be interpreted in 2 ways:



1) Russia could start conscripting Ukrainian men in occupied territories for its war

2) could use annexation as morale boost for own soldiers