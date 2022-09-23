G7 condemns Russia’s pseudo-referenda show in Ukraine, pledges more sanctions

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have condemned Russia’s pseudo-referenda show in occupied Ukrainian territories after meeting at the UNGA in New York and called on other countries “to unequivocally condemn any referenda and not to recognize the results,” according to a statement of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“Any referenda held under conditions of Russian military presence, intimidation, and forced deportation cannot be free or fair. Any annexation of Ukrainian territory would be a gross violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the UN Charter,” the statement said.

The G7 countries also pledged to pursue further “targeted sanctions and are committed to sustained economic and political pressure on Russia.”

“The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative were unanimous in their unwavering commitment to continue and sustain economic, financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for Ukraine for as long as necessary and to the extent necessary, to ensure Ukraine’s path to freedom, peace, reconstruction, and economic development,” the statement reads.

Russia is holding an orchestrated “referendum” in the territories it has occupied in Ukraine with the aim of annexing the territories on 23-27 September.

