Canada to impose sanctions over Russia’s sham referendum shows in Ukraine’s occupied regions – Trudeau

On 27 September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement denouncing Russia’s pseudo-referendum shows in occupied regions of Ukraine and promising new sanctions

“The so-called referendums held by Russia in the illegally occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, in Ukraine, have absolutely no legitimacy. There are numerous reports of voters being intimidated through force, and these referendums are in blatant violation of international law, motivated by Putin’s notion that he can redraw the map as he pleases,” other statement reads.

The Canadian PM says that Canada “does not and will not ever recognize” the results of these sham plebiscites or Russia’s attempts at illegal annexation of the Ukrainian territories.

In response to Russia’s pseudo-referendum shows, Canada is going to impose “new sanctions against persons and entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty, and that share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed across Ukraine.”