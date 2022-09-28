First Russian mobilizees already reached frontlines – Luhansk Oblast Head

Although Putin announced “partial mobilization” in Russia only a week ago, the first mobilized have already reached the front lines in Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhii Haidai says.

“Only a week ago, partial mobilization was announced in Russia, and the first conscripts have already reached the front. In particular, the replenishment arrived at the units of the 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Federation. They weren’t trained at all. As with those who were forcibly taken from the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast,” Haidai wrote.