First Russian mobilizees already reached frontlines – Luhansk Oblast Head

First Russian mobilizees already reached frontlines – Luhansk Oblast Head

Russian tank on fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Latest news Ukraine

Although Putin announced “partial mobilization” in Russia only a week ago, the first mobilized have already reached the front lines in Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhii Haidai says.

“Only a week ago, partial mobilization was announced in Russia, and the first conscripts have already reached the front. In particular, the replenishment arrived at the units of the 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Federation. They weren’t trained at all. As with those who were forcibly taken from the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast,” Haidai wrote.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags