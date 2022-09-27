All three Iranian kamikaze drones that attacked Mykolayiv Oblast destroyed – Ukraine’s Air Force

On the morning of September 27, the anti-aircraft defense of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Iranian kamikaze drones “Shahed-136” that attacked Mykolayiv Oblast, Air Force of Ukraine informed.

“About 8 o’clock in the morning, the anti-aircraft defense of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three of the three Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that attacked Mykolayiv Oblast.”

The Ukrainian military added that it is gaining more experience in destroying kamikaze drones and looking for effective methods to counter barrage munitions.