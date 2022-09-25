Ukraine received NASAMS air defense system from USA – Ukraine’s President

Ukraine received NASAMS air defense system from the USA for the first time, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS news.

“I want to thank President Biden for the positive decision that has already been made and the US Congress – we got NASAMS. These are air defense systems. But believe me, this is not even close to enough to cover civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said.

NASAMS is a Norwegian anti-aircraft missile system with an American radar that shoots down planes, helicopters, and cruise missiles.