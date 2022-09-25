Mazda in talks to end Russia production following Toyota exit – Nikkei Asia

Mazda's headquarters in Fuchū, Japan, in 2008. Photo: Creative Commons/Taisyo  

The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Mazda is considering ending production in Russia as supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine make resuming operations increasingly difficult, Nikkei Asia reports.

Manufacturing had already been suspended, and Mazda is now considering a full exit. No decision has been made on ending sales or maintenance, according to the report.

Large Japanese automakers are leaving the Russian market. Earlier Toyota announced its withdrawal from Russian operations. Also, “Nissan Motor decided to extend the shutdown of its St. Petersburg finished vehicle factory from the end of September to the end of December. Mitsubishi Motors is also suspending operations at a joint venture factory with Stellantis Europe in the southwestern province of Kaluga. France’s Renault withdrew from Russian operations,” according to Nikkei Asia.

 

