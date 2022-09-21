Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief responded to “partial mobilization” announcement in Russia

“The full-scale offensive of the enemy did not frighten us. Moreover, we united and met the enemy with dignity. The announcement of mobilization in Russia is a confirmation of that,” the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said in response to the announcement of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

“Therefore, no statements of the military and political leadership of the aggressor country will affect our willingness to fight for our freedom.

We will destroy everyone who comes to our land with weapons – whether voluntarily or by mobilization.

Hundreds of thousands of men and women defend their homeland, their homes, their children and the future of the country,” he said.

