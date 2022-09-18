Romanian ex-minister claims are “blatant deviation,” Ukraine’s Embassy in Romania declared

Embassy of Ukraine in Romania replied to Romanian ex-minister Andrei Marga advocating for division of Ukraine:
“We regret that the former minister Andrei Marga of a European and democratic state makes statements that question the basic principles of international law, in particular the inviolability of borders. Ensuring full respect for these principles is the basis of security and stability on the continent.
Such statements are unacceptable under any circumstances. They represent a particularly blatant deviation at a time when Ukraine heroically defends its independence and the security of Europe.”
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
In their article titled “Prospects for running a military campaign in 2023: Ukraine’s perspective,” two top Ukrainian generals reflect on the current military situation in Ukraine and assess the prospects for Ukraine to...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]