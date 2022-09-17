Russian regions are “self-mobilizing” to provide volunteer battalions for Ukraine war – ISW ~~

Heeding a call for “self-mobilization” from Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian regional officials are attempting to provide forces to the Russian army which faces a shortage on manpower in Ukraine, the Institute for Study of War reports.
In Vladivostok, this is being done by sending letters inviting men with military experience to volunteer. Other regions have announced the formation of battalions, with some leaders pledging financial support.
