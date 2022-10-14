Macron under fire for saying France would not respond in kind if Russia nukes Ukraine

Politicians and experts are criticizing the statements of the French President that France will refrain from using nuclear weapons if Russia delivered a nuclear strike against Ukraine or in the region, Politico reports.

They are stating that one of the principles of nuclear deterrence is to be vague on what one’s response may be.

Recently, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that a Russian nuclear strike would fundamentally “change nature of the conflict,” but did not specify how the bloc would respond.