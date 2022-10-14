Macron under fire for saying France would not respond in kind if Russia nukes Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Politicians and experts are criticizing the statements of the French President that France will refrain from using nuclear weapons if Russia delivered a nuclear strike against Ukraine or in the region, Politico reports.

They are stating that one of the principles of nuclear deterrence is to be vague on what one’s response may be.

Recently, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that a Russian nuclear strike would fundamentally “change nature of the conflict,” but did not specify how the bloc would respond.

What if Russia nukes Ukraine? Military strategist Lawrence Freedman explains

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags