Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian gas cutoff triggers rolling blackouts in Moldova’s Russian-controlled Transnistria

“Fortunately, our region is rich in timber, and supplies are still available, with solid fuel distribution points open in every district,” de facto authorities noted.
byYuri Zoria
04/01/2025
2 minute read
russian gas cutoff triggers rolling blackouts moldova's pro-russian transnistria t-64 tanks 2 2015 military parade tiraspol dedicated 25th anniversary foundation novostipmrru a2a85ce47d056197af6fcf4625e13bfb has implemented following termination supplies local authorities report
T-64 tanks at a 2 September 2015 military parade in Tiraspol, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of “Transnistria foundation.” Photo: novostipmr.ru
Russian gas cutoff triggers rolling blackouts in Moldova’s Russian-controlled Transnistria

Transnistria has implemented rolling blackouts following the termination of Russian gas supplies, as local authorities report increased electricity consumption amid heating shortages. According to Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker, the Russian-controlled region’s de facto leader Vadim Krasnoselsky claimed on 3 December that rolling blackouts were unavoidable to preserve the power system’s integrity.

Since 1 January, residents of Moldova’s Transnistria have been without gas, heating, or hot water due to Russia’s gas cutoff, halting industrial operations. Moldovan authorities manage the crisis with electricity imports, while Transnistrian de facto leaders rejected European gas offers, hoping for Gazprom’s unrealistic supply resumption. Transnistria hosts Russian troops since the 1990s, and claims its alleged independence from Modova.

Krasnoselsky claimed:

“Rolling blackouts are necessary to save the system.” .

Local power utilities have urged residents to use energy-efficient appliances and avoid running multiple devices simultaneously. According to the announced schedule, one-hour power outages will affect Tiraspol, Bender, Rybnitsa, and surrounding villages between 18:00 and 22:00.

Putin dusts off Ukraine playbook for Moldova
Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) on the map. Photo: BBC

Krasnoselsky claimed that 1,500 apartment buildings are without heating and hot water, nearly 72,000 detached homes lack gas, and 150 boiler houses are shut down. Without centralized heating, accommodations are cooling down, leading to increased electricity consumption. The sudden surge in power load has resulted in emergency situations.

Fortunately, our region is rich in timber, and supplies are still available, with solid fuel distribution points open in every district,” optimistically added the pro-Russian leader.

The region’s de facto authorities have addressed 136 power grid failures in recent days, with 3,227 customers temporarily losing power and heat. Officials expect the load on the power system to continue increasing.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!