Ukraine’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff chaired by Zelenskyy considered further de-occupation steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 16 September, President’s website reported. The participants of the meeting considered “further steps for the de-occupation of the territories of Ukraine and made the necessary decisions,” according to the report.

The Staff also discussed the material-technical support of the Ukrainian defense forces and updated the list of weapons necessary for further liberation of the Ukrainian lands from the Russian occupation.

Among the participants of the meeting were:

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov,

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi,

Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Shaptala,

Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Khorenko,

acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk,

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov,

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky,

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba,

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov,

Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

Three more military leaders joined the meeting via video link:

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky,

Commander of the West Operative Command Forces Serhiy Litvinov,

Commander of the South Operative Command Forces Andriy Kovalchuk

No details on taken decisions have been made public.

