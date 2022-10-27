Ukraine says Russia conducts illegal construction at nuclear plant and calls on IAEA to investigate this

Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Commission reports that Russia is conducting illegal construction at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and calls on the IAEA to investigate this, acting head of SNRC Oleh Korikov says.

According to him, Russia is carrying out some kind of construction at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but Ukraine has no information about what exactly is happening there. “The State Atomic Energy Agency has already asked the IAEA to check what is happening at the ZNPP. So that we get more complete information,” Korikov said