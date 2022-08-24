Child killed in Russia’s missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On 24 August, Russian missile destroyed a house in the oblast. 2 children were trapped under the rubble. An 11-year-old child was killed in the attack. “There is no excuse for Russian murderers. There are simply no words,” Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko commented on the strike.

