5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in UK – PHOTOS ~~

Roughly 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers have competed training in the UK, Ukraine’s General Staff says.

All photos by General Staff

Trainers from the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Netherlands participated in the training program titled Interflex, which gave basic knowledge, abilities and skills in tactical medicine, engineering, fire, psychological and tactical training, as well as training in urban warfare to soldiers.

Now the “Interflex” course will be extended to junior commanders of military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces, the General Staff says.

Earlier, Sky News reported that the training program is being expanded from three to five weeks.