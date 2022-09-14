5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in UK – PHOTOS

5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in UK – PHOTOS

 

Latest news Ukraine

Roughly 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers have competed training in the UK, Ukraine’s General Staff says.

5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in UK – PHOTOS ~~
All photos by General Staff

Trainers from the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Netherlands participated in the training program titled Interflex, which gave basic knowledge, abilities and skills in tactical medicine, engineering, fire, psychological and tactical training, as well as training in urban warfare to soldiers.

5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in UK – PHOTOS ~~

Now the “Interflex” course will be extended to junior commanders of military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces, the General Staff says.

5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in UK – PHOTOS ~~

Earlier, Sky News reported that the training program is being expanded from three to five weeks.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags