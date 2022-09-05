UK to expand training program for Ukrainian “citizen soldiers”

A training program for Ukrainan “citizen soldiers” in the UK is being expanded from three to five weeks, SkyNews reported.

Some 4,700 soldiers have already undergone training in England since it began in June, with commanders intending to continue the support for as long as Ukraine needs new troops to fight Russia’s invasion. Apart from UK military instructors, trainers from eight other countries are helping with teaching Ukrainian soldiers skills such as weapons handling, trench and urban warfare, vehicle-mounted operations, and battlefield exercises in simulated combat environments.