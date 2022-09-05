UK to expand training program for Ukrainian “citizen soldiers”

Latest news Ukraine

A training program for Ukrainan “citizen soldiers” in the UK is being expanded from three to five weeks, SkyNews reported.

Some 4,700 soldiers have already undergone training in England since it began in June, with commanders intending to continue the support for as long as Ukraine needs new troops to fight Russia’s invasion. Apart from UK military instructors, trainers from eight other countries are helping with teaching Ukrainian soldiers skills such as weapons handling, trench and urban warfare, vehicle-mounted operations, and battlefield exercises in simulated combat environments.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags