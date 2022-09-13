Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers approves draft budget for 2023 – Ministry of Finance

According to Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2023, where the priority will be the security and defense sectors, and state social obligations.

Main points:

  • over $ 27 billion will be allocated to the security and defense sector;
  • the minimum wage will remain at the level of December 2021, i.e. UAH 6,500;
  • about $ 150 million will be invested in housing for war veterans.

The Cabinet of Ministers will reduce expenditures on state enterprises, apparatus, and institutions and will establish a recovery fund, where the confiscated Russian assets will be directed.

