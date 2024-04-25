Ukrainian pilots undergo six-month basic training in France before advancing to F-16

After the United States approved last fall, countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, and Romania are helping train Ukrainian F-16 pilots to counter Russia’s air superiority. Currently, twelve Ukrainian pilots are being trained in Denmark, Britain, and the US, and are expected to be combat-ready this summer. However, upon their return, only about six of the promised 45 F-16s from European allies may have been delivered, as per media reports.

The beginning of training in France was announced on 12 April by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who stated that future Ukrainian fighter pilots likely to operate American F-16 aircraft are starting their training in southern France with the French Air Force. France doesn’t operate F-16s.

France and the UK train young Ukrainian pilots

AFP previously stated that according to a military source, a dozen Ukrainians, some previously trained in Britain, are currently undergoing “advanced training” for several months at an undisclosed location to learn how to fly fighter jets. BFMTV says there are only four in France.