Russia shuts down restaurant in occupied Crimea for playing Ukrainian song, forces DJ to “apoligize”

Emine Dzheppar, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, reports that the occupation authorities of Crimea shut down the restaurant arpat in Bakhchysarai, where the Ukrainian patriotic song “Oi u luzi chervona kalyna” was played at a Crimean Tatar wedding. The occupiers also identify the persons who attended the event, Ms. Dzhepopar says.

Previously, a Russian collaborator shared a video on social media showing people at a wedding in Crimea dancing to the Ukrainian patriotic song Chervona Kalyna, which caused a massive backlash from the occupation authorities of Crimea.https://t.co/5QxmKuak6b pic.twitter.com/fF3UgIJkEV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 13, 2022

The song has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression.

The viral video caused a backlash from the occupation authorities of Crimea. On September 12, the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, threatened with criminal liability the participants of weddings at which Ukrainian songs were played:

So-called head of the Russian-occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov threatens those declaring "pro-Ukrainian mottos" and singing "nationalist songs" in Crimea. He said people supporting Ukraine will be arrested. https://t.co/oqL536vjwY — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 12, 2022

Later a video of the “public apology” of DJ Akhtem Hemeji, who played the Ukrainian song at the wedding in the Russian-occupied Crimean city of Bakhchysarai, emerged online. In the forced apology, the DJ said,

“I sincerely apologize to the citizens of Russia and Crimea for this fact. I support the Russians, I support all Crimeans and all nationalities,” he said in the video calling for “peace and harmony.”

All that #russia knows how to do is intimidate, because at the basis of its insidious policy, just like any terrorist, lies fear. It is on this that the entire vertical of the russian government is built and it will definitely be broken. #CrimeaIsUkraine. 2/2 — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) September 13, 2022