Another Russian base destroyed in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast (updated)

Last night about 3:30, the residents of Russian-occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, reported explosions heard in the city.

Later it turned out that the alleged Ukrainian strike destroyed the hotel Donbas in the city. Like many hotels in the occupied cities, the Russian forces used the hotel Donbas as their headquarters and barracks.

Luhansk Oblast Head Serhii Haidai says that 200 Russian paratroopers died in the Ukrainian attack on the hotel in occupied Kadiivka. However, there’s no possibility to confirm or deny this claim.

Nevertheless, local commenters on pro-Russian Telegram channels stated that the hotel was “choke-full.”