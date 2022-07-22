Ukraine’s Anti-Graft Chief to be checked by PG Office before PG approves his appointment

Oleksandr Klymenko’s candidacy as chief of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Ofice will be submitted for approval to the Prosecutor General only after the appointment commission receives positive results of his check by the PG Office.

The appointment of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Head was one of the seven requirements from the European Commission when granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for the EU.

The competition for the appointment of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Head lasted one and a half years