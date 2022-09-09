Putin presenting to the plenary meeting of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28, 2015, a year and half after the Russian Federation occupied and declared its annexation of Crimea, a Ukrainian territory with land area the size of Belgium or the US state of Maryland. (Source: kremlin.ru)

Putin’s war in Ukraine and the way in which Russia has conducted itself more generally under his rule have undermined the current international system and begun its “great transformation,” one in which “Ukraine has a special role to play as today’s moral leader of the free world and future victorious power,” the editors of Grani.ru say.

The most “authoritative” international organizations have suffered a period of shame and powerlessness and a new international order must be constructed, they say. “The main thing is that it will be a world without the terrorist Russian Federation” which seeks to destroy any limits on its activities.

Related: Even ‘good Russians’ should stop being invited to discussions about Ukraine and, if invited, should shut up, ‘Grani’ editors say

The secretary general of the United Nations has praised Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu for his experience in peacekeeping only a day before he oversees the shelling of Odesa.

Related: How Ukraine is preparing a Tribunal for Putin

The IAEA sits on its hands for six months before addressing the problems of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine now in Russian hands, Grani says.

Related: What’s the worst that can happen at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? Four scenarios

Moreover, the Red Cross kept its people from approaching Russian lines and thus kept them from playing the role they are supposed to play.

Related: Stories too horrifying to disclose. Over 80 Ukrainian medics tortured in Russian captivity

UNICEF did the same and thus could not block the kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russians.

Related: Bucha slowly comes to life after Russian massacre: Dispatch from Ukraine

And Amnesty International instead of unmasking Russian deceit helped spread it around the world.

Related: What’s wrong with Amnesty International’s conclusions that “Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians”

“The inefficiency, moral failure, and corruption of individual structures and entire clusters of the international bureaucracy have been obvious,” they say. “The paralysis of the UN Security Council, the impunity for war crimes, the inability to put a stop to dirty money and the hybrid influence of dictatorial regimes – all these dysfunctions are not just visible but deadly.”

Grani continues:

The Russian Federation, mistakenly considered a state, is a mafia terrorist structure, a giant organized crime group. It undermines all the rules and mechanisms of coexistence and interaction of world players. It ignores the decisions of international courts. And it tramples on the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Act, and other accords.” “As sanctions tighten and isolation intensifies, terrorist Russia increasingly boldly uses blackmail, sabotage, provocations, trying to discredit the very idea of ​​​​international agreements and law.” Indeed, “any structure with the participation of the Russian Federation is compromised.” “Defensive Western structures received a new impetus. NATO is strengthening and expanding. Rammstein’s complex machine has been put into operation – the only international mechanism for today that really saves the lives of Ukrainians. “Approaches to nuclear deterrence are also changing: Germany has started talking about a European nuclear umbrella. And the great war in the center of Europe has restarted the system of international justice,” the editors say. “For a ‘rules-based world order’ to survive, it will have to be ‘reassembled,’ with rotten structures discarded, working ones strengthened, and many new arrangements and agreements worked out. But one thing is already clear: it will have to be a world without the terrorist Russian Federation.

Read More:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Amnesty International, red cross, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, United Nations (UN), United Nations Security Council