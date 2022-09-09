Putin presenting to the plenary meeting of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28, 2015, a year and half after the Russian Federation occupied and declared its annexation of Crimea, a Ukrainian territory with land area the size of Belgium or the US state of Maryland. (Source: kremlin.ru)
Putin’s war in Ukraine and the way in which Russia has conducted itself more generally under his rule have undermined the current international system and begun its “great transformation,” one in which “Ukraine has a special role to play as today’s moral leader of the free world and future victorious power,” the editors of Grani.ru say.
The most “authoritative” international organizations have suffered a period of shame and powerlessness and a new international order must be constructed, they say. “The main thing is that it will be a world without the terrorist Russian Federation” which seeks to destroy any limits on its activities.
Related: Even ‘good Russians’ should stop being invited to discussions about Ukraine and, if invited, should shut up, ‘Grani’ editors say
The secretary general of the United Nations has praised Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu for his experience in peacekeeping only a day before he oversees the shelling of Odesa.
Related: How Ukraine is preparing a Tribunal for Putin
The IAEA sits on its hands for six months before addressing the problems of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine now in Russian hands, Grani says.
Related: What’s the worst that can happen at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? Four scenarios
Moreover, the Red Cross kept its people from approaching Russian lines and thus kept them from playing the role they are supposed to play.
Related: Stories too horrifying to disclose. Over 80 Ukrainian medics tortured in Russian captivity
UNICEF did the same and thus could not block the kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russians.
Related: Bucha slowly comes to life after Russian massacre: Dispatch from Ukraine
And Amnesty International instead of unmasking Russian deceit helped spread it around the world.
Related: What’s wrong with Amnesty International’s conclusions that “Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians”
“The inefficiency, moral failure, and corruption of individual structures and entire clusters of the international bureaucracy have been obvious,” they say. “The paralysis of the UN Security Council, the impunity for war crimes, the inability to put a stop to dirty money and the hybrid influence of dictatorial regimes – all these dysfunctions are not just visible but deadly.”
Grani continues:
The Russian Federation, mistakenly considered a state, is a mafia terrorist structure, a giant organized crime group. It undermines all the rules and mechanisms of coexistence and interaction of world players. It ignores the decisions of international courts. And it tramples on the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Act, and other accords.”
“As sanctions tighten and isolation intensifies, terrorist Russia increasingly boldly uses blackmail, sabotage, provocations, trying to discredit the very idea of international agreements and law.” Indeed, “any structure with the participation of the Russian Federation is compromised.”
“Defensive Western structures received a new impetus. NATO is strengthening and expanding. Rammstein’s complex machine has been put into operation – the only international mechanism for today that really saves the lives of Ukrainians.
“Approaches to nuclear deterrence are also changing: Germany has started talking about a European nuclear umbrella. And the great war in the center of Europe has restarted the system of international justice,” the editors say.
“For a ‘rules-based world order’ to survive, it will have to be ‘reassembled,’ with rotten structures discarded, working ones strengthened, and many new arrangements and agreements worked out. But one thing is already clear: it will have to be a world without the terrorist Russian Federation.
Read More:
- How Ukraine pulled off its daring counteroffensive at Balakliia (and what is the next target)
- Two friends created 50 homes for Ukrainian war refugees out of abandoned village houses
- 31 ways Russia evaded sanctions, boosting its war machine
- Mural with embrace of Ukrainian and Russian soldier taken down in Melbourne – PHOTOS
- Largest yet caravan of grain ships leaves Ukrainian ports via “grain corridor” – Infrastructure Ministry
- Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS
- Russia loses 364 soldiers per day as number of Russian attacks spikes in Mykolaiv, Kherson over last week
- “Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons” – Ukrainian PM on visit to Germany (updated)
- The untold story of the first battle for Kherson
Tags: Amnesty International, red cross, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, United Nations (UN), United Nations Security Council