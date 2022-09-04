Russia loses 364 soldiers per day as number of Russian attacks spikes in Mykolaiv, Kherson over last week

Russian Pantsir S1 air defense system reportedly destroyed in Kherson in recent Ukrainian attacks (the photo has been automatically stitched from screenshots of separate frames of the video)

Article by: Stanislav Haider

This is the weekly summary (Aug 28 – Sep 3) of the officially recorded number of Russian attacks by region and the Russian losses compiled by military expert Stanislav Haider based on the official daily statistics.

Russia’s shelling attacks on the territory of Ukraine

As compared to the previous week, the number of Russian shelling attacks on Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts has increased significantly as the last week saw 25-30 more attacks in these regions, yet Donetsk Oblast still tops the list.

The largest number of the shelling attacks in the last 7 days was recorded in the following regions:

Donetsk Oblast: 261 attacks (-7 as compared to the previous week)

Kharkiv Oblast: 140 attacks (-26)

Mykolaiv Oblast: 98 attacks (+32)

Kherson Oblast: 75 attacks (+24)

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 71 attacks (+6)

Sumy Oblast: 27 attacks (+8)

Chernihiv Oblast: 17 attacks (+5)

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 3 attacks (-2)

By settlement:

Vesele (Donetsk): 8 attacks;

Bohorodychne (Donetsk): 7 shelling;

Dorozhnianka (Zaporizhzhia): 7 shellings;

Pervomaiske (Mykolaiv): 7 shellings;

Novohryhorivka (Mykolaiv): 7 shellings;

Andriivka (Kherson): 7 shellings;

Opytne (Donetsk): 6 shellings;

Peremoha (Kharkiv): 6 shellings;

Bakhmut (Donetsk): 6 shellings;

Kodema (Donetsk): 6 shellings.

Russia’s estimated losses

According to the Ukrainian General Staff’s estimations, last week Russia lost a total of 2,550 troops and 550 pieces of equipment. On average, over the last week, Russia was loosing 364 soldiers per day (+143 against the previous week), and 72 pieces of equipment a day.

helicopters: 0 per day (-1 as compared to the previous week’s average)

airplanes: 0 per day (-1)

unmanned aerial vehicles: 4 per day (-1)

tanks: 14 per day (+10)

artillery: 13 pieces per day (+10)

armored fighting vehicles: 21 per day (+14)

transport vehicles: 15 per day (+11)

MLRS: 3 units per day (+2)

air defense systems: 1 per day (0)

Also, over the past 7 days, Ukrainian air defense units have shot down 5 Russian cruise missiles.

Ukrainian artillery at work

In total, over the week, the Ukrainian rocket and barrel artillery units destroyed the following Russian targets:

39 ammunition warehouses;

17 Russian bases;

5 command posts and headquarters;

1 Russian military unit.

