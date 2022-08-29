Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts saw most Russian shelling attacks last week; Russians lose 220 soldiers per day

Ukrainian self-propelled gun in action. Source.
Editor’s Note
Ukrainian military expert Stanislav Haider compiled the official daily stats of the Russian attacks and losses throughout the last week into a weekly summary and compared the figures to the week before. Here’s what he found.
Weekly summary of Russian shelling attacks on August 22-28
The following statistics show the number of Russian artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and cities grouped by oblast and by settlement.
The Russian shelling attacks in the last 7 days by oblast:
- Donetsk – 277 attacks (-12 in 7 days as compared to the previous week)
- Kharkiv – 172 attacks (-2 in 7 days)
- Mykolaiv – 78 attacks (+23 in 7 days)
- Zaporizhzhia – 66 attacks (-3 in 7 days)
- Khersonska – 56 attacks (+16 in 7 days)
- Sumy – 20 attacks (-8 in 7 days)
- Chernihiv – 10 attacks (+3 in 7 days)
- Dnipropetrovsk – 5 attacks (+2 in 7 days)
Russian shelling attacks by settlement:
- Vremivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Olkhivske (Zaporizhzhia oblast) – 7 attacks
- Pavlivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Soledar (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Krasnohorivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Dolyna (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Siversk (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Nevelske (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
- Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
Average daily Russian losses over the last 7 days
- Troops – 221 fatalities per day (+7 against the previous week);
- Equipment – 24 units per day (-24 with the previous week):
-
- Helicopters – 1 per day (no changes)
- Unmanned aerial vehicles – 5 per day. (+2 against the previous week)
- Tanks – 4 per day (-3)
- Artillery – 3 pieces per day (-3)
- Armored fighting vehicles – 5 per day (-9)
- Transport vehicles – 4 per day (-10)
- MLRS – 1 piece per day (no changes)
- Air defense equipment – 1 unit per day (no changes)
- Over the past 7 days, Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 2 cruise missiles.
Work of Ukrainian artillery
During the past week, the Ukrainian artillery units destroyed the following Russian facilities:
- 27 ammunition warehouses;
- 14 military bases;
- 7 command posts
- 1 military unit.