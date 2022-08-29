Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts saw most Russian shelling attacks last week; Russians lose 220 soldiers per day

Article by: Stanislav Haider

Ukrainian military expert Stanislav Haider compiled the official daily stats of the Russian attacks and losses throughout the last week into a weekly summary and compared the figures to the week before. Here’s what he found.

Weekly summary of Russian shelling attacks on August 22-28

The following statistics show the number of Russian artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and cities grouped by oblast and by settlement.

The Russian shelling attacks in the last 7 days by oblast:

  • Donetsk – 277 attacks (-12 in 7 days as compared to the previous week)
  • Kharkiv – 172 attacks (-2 in 7 days)
  • Mykolaiv – 78 attacks (+23 in 7 days)
  • Zaporizhzhia – 66 attacks (-3 in 7 days)
  • Khersonska – 56 attacks (+16 in 7 days)
  • Sumy – 20 attacks (-8 in 7 days)
  • Chernihiv – 10 attacks (+3 in 7 days)
  • Dnipropetrovsk – 5 attacks (+2 in 7 days)

Russian shelling attacks by settlement:

  • Vremivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Olkhivske (Zaporizhzhia oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Pavlivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Soledar (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Krasnohorivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Dolyna (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Siversk (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Nevelske (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks
  • Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

Average daily Russian losses over the last 7 days

  • Troops – 221 fatalities per day (+7 against the previous week);
  • Equipment – 24 units per day (-24 with the previous week):
    • Helicopters – 1 per day (no changes)
    • Unmanned aerial vehicles – 5 per day. (+2 against the previous week)
    • Tanks – 4 per day (-3)
    • Artillery – 3 pieces per day (-3)
    • Armored fighting vehicles – 5 per day (-9)
    • Transport vehicles – 4 per day (-10)
    • MLRS – 1 piece per day (no changes)
    • Air defense equipment – 1 unit per day (no changes)
    • Over the past 7 days, Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 2 cruise missiles.

Work of Ukrainian artillery

During the past week, the Ukrainian artillery units destroyed the following Russian facilities:

  • 27 ammunition warehouses;
  • 14 military bases;
  • 7 command posts
  • 1 military unit.

 

