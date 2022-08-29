Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts saw most Russian shelling attacks last week; Russians lose 220 soldiers per day

Ukrainian self-propelled gun in action. Source.

Article by: Stanislav Haider

Editor’s Note Ukrainian military expert Stanislav Haider compiled the official daily stats of the Russian attacks and losses throughout the last week into a weekly summary and compared the figures to the week before. Here’s what he found.

Weekly summary of Russian shelling attacks on August 22-28

The following statistics show the number of Russian artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and cities grouped by oblast and by settlement.

The Russian shelling attacks in the last 7 days by oblast:

Donetsk – 277 attacks (-12 in 7 days as compared to the previous week)

– 277 attacks (-12 in 7 days as compared to the previous week) Kharkiv – 172 attacks (-2 in 7 days)

– 172 attacks (-2 in 7 days) Mykolaiv – 78 attacks (+23 in 7 days)

– 78 attacks (+23 in 7 days) Zaporizhzhia – 66 attacks (-3 in 7 days)

– 66 attacks (-3 in 7 days) Khersonska – 56 attacks (+16 in 7 days)

– 56 attacks (+16 in 7 days) Sumy – 20 attacks (-8 in 7 days)

– 20 attacks (-8 in 7 days) Chernihiv – 10 attacks (+3 in 7 days)

– 10 attacks (+3 in 7 days) Dnipropetrovsk – 5 attacks (+2 in 7 days)

Russian shelling attacks by settlement:

Vremivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Olkhivske (Zaporizhzhia oblast) – 7 attacks

(Zaporizhzhia oblast) – 7 attacks Pavlivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Soledar (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Krasnohorivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Dolyna (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Siversk (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Nevelske (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

(Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast) – 7 attacks

Average daily Russian losses over the last 7 days

Troops – 221 fatalities per day (+7 against the previous week);

Equipment – 24 units per day (-24 with the previous week):

Helicopters – 1 per day (no changes) Unmanned aerial vehicles – 5 per day. (+2 against the previous week) Tanks – 4 per day (-3) Artillery – 3 pieces per day (-3) Armored fighting vehicles – 5 per day (-9) Transport vehicles – 4 per day (-10) MLRS – 1 piece per day (no changes) Air defense equipment – 1 unit per day (no changes) Over the past 7 days, Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 2 cruise missiles.



Work of Ukrainian artillery

During the past week, the Ukrainian artillery units destroyed the following Russian facilities:

27 ammunition warehouses;

14 military bases;

7 command posts

1 military unit.