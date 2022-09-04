“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons” – Ukrainian PM on visit to Germany (updated)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meeting with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Belin, 4 September 2022. Photo: www.kmu.gov.ua 

International

Today, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has been on a visit to Germany. Ahead of his visit, PM Shmyhal told German media,

“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” adding that Kyiv needs more, particularly “modern combat tanks” like Germany’s Leopard 2.

In Berlin, Denys Shmyhal met with the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze.

“The MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, which were handed over by Germany, performed well on the battlefield, and we hope to have heavy arms supplies increase. In addition, the transfer of the state-of-the-art German-made IRIS-T air defense system is expected this fall. At the same time, we expect that Germany will become one of the leaders in the process of building up our air defenses,” Shmyhal noted.

At the meeting with Svenja Schulze, Denys Shmyhal thanked Germany for allocating €200 million to Ukraine for supporting programs for internally displaced people (IDPs), which was announced on the morning of September 4. He also suggested working out the possibility of directing part of these funds to grants for IDPs to start their own businesses.

Update:

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and proposed to send a special EU and UN mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags