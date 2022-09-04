“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons” – Ukrainian PM on visit to Germany (updated)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meeting with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Belin, 4 September 2022. Photo: www.kmu.gov.ua

Today, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has been on a visit to Germany. Ahead of his visit, PM Shmyhal told German media,

“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” adding that Kyiv needs more, particularly “modern combat tanks” like Germany’s Leopard 2.

In Berlin, Denys Shmyhal met with the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze.

Ukraine continues to defend democratic values. During the meeting in Berlin with 🇩🇪 President Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the military situation, strengthening sanctions and the need to provide weapons for 🇺🇦. Thanked for solidarity with Ukrainians and support. We will win! pic.twitter.com/w0ZBIy0IG4 — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 4, 2022

“The MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, which were handed over by Germany, performed well on the battlefield, and we hope to have heavy arms supplies increase. In addition, the transfer of the state-of-the-art German-made IRIS-T air defense system is expected this fall. At the same time, we expect that Germany will become one of the leaders in the process of building up our air defenses,” Shmyhal noted.

At the meeting with Svenja Schulze, Denys Shmyhal thanked Germany for allocating €200 million to Ukraine for supporting programs for internally displaced people (IDPs), which was announced on the morning of September 4. He also suggested working out the possibility of directing part of these funds to grants for IDPs to start their own businesses.

Thanked @SvenjaSchulze68 for the intention of 🇩🇪 to direct €200 mln to help internally displaced people. Offered to use part of the funds to grants for starting business. Discussed 🇺🇦 recovery. It’s important to launch reconstruction in the liberated regions as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/eb1S4CIjql — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 4, 2022

Update:

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and proposed to send a special EU and UN mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Thanked @OlafScholz for the initiative to hold a Recovery Conference in Berlin in October. Working on practical steps that will help start rebuilding as soon as possible. With the support of 🇩🇪, we want to strengthen cooperation with international financial organizations. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/cTl6FZv2dD — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 4, 2022