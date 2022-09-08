Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~

The headquarters of the “We are together with Russia” movement, organized by Vladimir Putin’s party United Russia, was blown up in occupied Melitopol, a Ukrainian city on the Azov Sea coast, in the evening of 7 September.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov confirmed this on Telegram; as well, the explosion was confirmed by representatives of the occupation administration.



Preparations for a sham referedum with which Russia seeks to legalize its occupation of Ukraine were ongoing in the building. Previously, Ukrainian partisans blew up an analogous HQ in occupied Berdiansk.

The occupation authorities created the movement “We are together with Russia” after Russia occupied Melitopol and other southern regions of Ukraine. The ruling Russian party United Russia and the “All-Russian People’s Front” are responsible for ensuring the work of the headquarters.

Photos: zn.ua

As well, Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol continue to hunt for local collaborators who are working to prepare the staged “referendum” – they place stickers around the city with photos of the collaborators to be targeted. Many collaborators have ready been killed in Ukraine’s occupied South.

Photos: RIA Melitopol