Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS

Latest news Ukraine

The headquarters of the “We are together with Russia” movement, organized by Vladimir Putin’s party United Russia, was blown up in occupied Melitopol, a Ukrainian city on the Azov Sea coast, in the evening of 7 September.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov confirmed this on Telegram; as well, the explosion was confirmed by representatives of the occupation administration.

Preparations for a sham referedum with which Russia seeks to legalize its occupation of Ukraine were ongoing in the building. Previously, Ukrainian partisans blew up an analogous HQ in occupied Berdiansk.

The occupation authorities created the movement “We are together with Russia” after Russia occupied Melitopol and other southern regions of Ukraine. The ruling Russian party United Russia and the “All-Russian People’s Front” are responsible for ensuring the work of the headquarters.

Photos: zn.ua

Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~
Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~
Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~
Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~

As well, Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol continue to hunt for local collaborators who are working to prepare the staged “referendum” – they place stickers around the city with photos of the collaborators to be targeted. Many collaborators have ready been killed in Ukraine’s occupied South.

Photos: RIA Melitopol

Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~
Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~
Partisans blow up Putin party’s HQ in occupied Melitopol – PHOTOS ~~

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags