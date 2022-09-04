Largest yet caravan of grain ships leaves Ukrainian ports via “grain corridor” – Infrastructure Ministry

On 4 September, 13 ships left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi — this is the largest caravan of ships since the beginning of the implementation of the “grain initiative,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reported on Facebook.

Six of the vessels departed from Pivdennyi, five from Chornomorske, and 2 from the Odesa. In total, the 13 commercial vessels carry 282,500 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products heading to 8 countries.

The bulk carriers are going to use the so-called “grain corridor” across the Black Sea previously negotiated with Russia, which continues its blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports from the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“During the implementation of the Initiative on the safe transportation of agricultural products, 86 ships have already departed from Ukrainian ports with destinations in 19 countries of the world, carrying 2 million tons of agricultural products,” the Ministry wrote.

