Polish Prime Minister visits Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits Kyiv today.

There will be a series of meetings related to the geopolitical situation, the energy market, and security, the government spokesman Piotr Müller said. He also said the visit is “a political signal to the Kremlin.”

