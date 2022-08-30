Russian shelling destroys evacuation base of Red Cross in Sloviansk<br> ~~

Russian shelling destroys evacuation base of Red Cross in Sloviansk

The 152-mm strike on 29 August destroyed the building rented as a base by the Ukrainian Red Cross and damaged the cars. The Red Cross since 18 April evacuated locals, provided humanitarian assistance in Sloviansk.

“This building was rented by the ICRC until 01.09.2022 and was provided to us for the accommodation of the Evacuation squad that was involved in the evacuation of the wounded, sick, low-mobility civilian local residents since 18.04.2022.

We also had delivered food and hygiene kits, tarpalin and polyethylene for home repairs, blankets, medicines and drinking water to locals.

This place was marked at all maps as the residence of the Red Cross. Russian command knew about it. There were no military facilities no at the base itself, nor in the nearest places. Nevertheless, 4 shells exploded at our base.

Tomorrow all volunteers will continue the evacuation of civilians at the remained equipment, ” Red Cross employee Taras Logginov wrote.

