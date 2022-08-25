The star of 2021 Ukrainian Independence celebrations is now a child of war – RFE/RL

Yesenia had a starring role in Ukraine’s independence celebrations in 2021, striding through 1,000 years of the country’s history in a video filmed on Kyiv’s main Khreschatyk Street. One year later, an 11-year-old girl said that many things had changed due to Russian aggression against Ukraine and that she had to hide in shelters from Russia’s bombings and sleep on an air mattress in a freezing basement, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

