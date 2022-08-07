Prince Harry calls Ukrainian medic after her release from captivity – Daily Mail

“He simply inspired me to continue to fight,” said Yulia Paievska, a civilian paramedic, the founder, and the leader of Taira’s Angels, a volunteer medical evacuation unit. She has rescued more than 500 lives of Ukrainian military personnel, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2014.

Taira was kidnapped by Russian soldiers on March 16. Three months later, on June 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced her release from captivity.