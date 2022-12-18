Video of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy sharing a message of peace at World Cup final leaks online

Zelenskyy's message of peace at the World Cup final. Screenshot/ Twitter
Although FIFA rebuffed Zelenskyy’s request to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final in Qatar today, the video was recorded and published on social media by Ukrainian football players.
Ukraine’s President offered FIFA (the organization that controls international football and organizes the World Cup) to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar, ahead of the game on 18 December. However, talks between Ukraine and the sport’s governing body failed to come to fruition. FIFA declined Zelenskyy’s request.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy does his best to use major world events in order to keep the global spotlight on the Russian genocidal war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s President addressed the G20 Summit, spoke on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, and appeared via video during the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival last spring. He has also done numerous interviews with a diverse array of celebs, including David Letterman and Sean Penn.
