In Germany, on August 24, thousands took part in actions in support of Ukraine

In Germany, on August 24, thousands took part in actions in support of Ukraine

 

Latest news Ukraine

In Germany, on August 24, thousands of people took part in actions in support of Ukraine in a number of cities, Spiegel reports.

The demonstration in Berlin moved from the church on Breitscheidplatz, where the prayer service was held, to the Brandenburg Gate. People carried Ukrainian flags, some dressed in yellow and blue colors. The action was initiated by the Ukrainian organization “Viche”. According to police estimates, about 3,500 people took part, the organizers expected up to 10,000.

In Frankfurt am Main, the demonstration, according to police estimates, gathered about 5,000 people.

The building of the regional government of the state of Hesse was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and the Ukrainian flag was raised on the building of the state parliament.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags