In Germany, on August 24, thousands took part in actions in support of Ukraine

In Germany, on August 24, thousands of people took part in actions in support of Ukraine in a number of cities, Spiegel reports.

The demonstration in Berlin moved from the church on Breitscheidplatz, where the prayer service was held, to the Brandenburg Gate. People carried Ukrainian flags, some dressed in yellow and blue colors. The action was initiated by the Ukrainian organization “Viche”. According to police estimates, about 3,500 people took part, the organizers expected up to 10,000.

In Frankfurt am Main, the demonstration, according to police estimates, gathered about 5,000 people.

The building of the regional government of the state of Hesse was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and the Ukrainian flag was raised on the building of the state parliament.