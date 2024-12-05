Ukraine’s paratroopers have destroyed a rare Russian Sarmat-3 armored vehicle in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Militarnyi reports. The operation was conducted by the Wild Division unit of Ukraine’s 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian army suffered its highest losses in November 2024, with 45,720 casualties, equivalent to over three motorized rifle divisions. Equipment losses surged, with Ukrainian forces destroying 307 Russian tanks, the most since fall 2024, bringing the total to nearly 10 tank battalions. Additionally, 899 Russian armored vehicles and 84 artillery units were destroyed, equivalent to nearly four motorized rifle divisions and 49 artillery battalions.

The development of the Sarmat family began in the 2010s, with the Sarmat-3 project completed in 2016-2017. The LSTS-1944 Sarmat-3 is the latest version of the military vehicle family produced by Russia’s Tekhnika company, specifically designed for Russian Airborne Forces special units.

According to Militarnyi, the vehicle weighs 3.5 tons and can transport either 900 kilograms of cargo or four equipped soldiers. The armored vehicle features a 150-horsepower 4-cylinder diesel engine, capable of reaching speeds up to 120 kilometers per hour.

The vehicle can be armed with either 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine guns, AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, or anti-tank missile systems. A medical evacuation variant, designated Sarmat-3ME, features an extended armored body capable of accommodating two stretcher patients.

The reported destruction marks the second loss of such vehicle in Kursk oblast, with the first elimination recorded a month ago, in October.

Related: