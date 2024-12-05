Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian paratroopers score second kill of Russia’s newest Sarmat-3 armored vehicle

Combat footage shows Ukrainian FPV drones finishing off the immobilized abandoned vehicle.
byYuri Zoria
05/12/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian paratroopers destroy rare russian sarmat-3 armored vehicle kursk oblast destroyed lsts-1944 all-terrain russia 2024 wild division unit afv ukraine's have russia's militarnyi reports operation conducted 82nd airborne assault brigade
Destroyed Russian LSTS-1944 Sarmat-3 armored all-terrain vehicle in Kursk Oblast, Russia, November 2024. Screenshot: Wild Division unit.
Ukrainian paratroopers score second kill of Russia’s newest Sarmat-3 armored vehicle

    Ukraine’s paratroopers have destroyed a rare Russian Sarmat-3 armored vehicle in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Militarnyi reports. The operation was conducted by the Wild Division unit of Ukraine’s 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.

    According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian army suffered its highest losses in November 2024, with 45,720 casualties, equivalent to over three motorized rifle divisions. Equipment losses surged, with Ukrainian forces destroying 307 Russian tanks, the most since fall 2024, bringing the total to nearly 10 tank battalions. Additionally, 899 Russian armored vehicles and 84 artillery units were destroyed, equivalent to nearly four motorized rifle divisions and 49 artillery battalions.

    The development of the Sarmat family began in the 2010s, with the Sarmat-3 project completed in 2016-2017. The LSTS-1944 Sarmat-3 is the latest version of the military vehicle family produced by Russia’s Tekhnika company, specifically designed for Russian Airborne Forces special units.

     

    According to Militarnyi, the vehicle weighs 3.5 tons and can transport either 900 kilograms of cargo or four equipped soldiers. The armored vehicle features a 150-horsepower 4-cylinder diesel engine, capable of reaching speeds up to 120 kilometers per hour.

    The vehicle can be armed with either 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine guns, AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, or anti-tank missile systems. A medical evacuation variant, designated Sarmat-3ME, features an extended armored body capable of accommodating two stretcher patients.

    The reported destruction marks the second loss of such vehicle in Kursk oblast, with the first elimination recorded a month ago, in October.

    New Russian Sarmat-3 armored vehicle destroyed days after first deployment

    Related:

    You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

    To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

    You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

    Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



      Euromaidan Press

      We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!