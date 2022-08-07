IAEA insists on mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP, warns of nuclear catastrophe after Russian shelling

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has warned of a nuclear disaster after the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and insists that an IAEA mission be sent to the plant.

The director of the IAEA said that military actions that endanger the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are “completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs.”

“In order to help prevent the situation from spiralling even more out of control, the IAEA’s presence to provide technical support for nuclear safety and security is of paramount importance.



…And for the last four months now, I have been ready to lead a mission of IAEA safety, security and safeguards experts to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia…. That this vital mission has not yet happened is not because of the IAEA. Despite our determined efforts, it has not been possible, so far. “