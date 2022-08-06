As well, during 5 August, Ukraine destroyed 4 T-72 tanks, 2 Msta-S howitzers, an artillery system, a radar station, a command vehicle, 10 armored vehicles and 11 other vehicles, Operative Command South reported.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukrainian army in south regions hits 6 Russian ammunition depots – OperCommand South
As well, during 5 August, Ukraine destroyed 4 T-72 tanks, 2 Msta-S howitzers, an artillery system, a radar station, a command vehicle, 10 armored vehicles and 11 other vehicles, Operative Command South reported.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine