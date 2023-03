200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine, says Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe General Christopher Cavoli.

According to him, since 24 February, Russia has also lost over 2,000 tanks and spends over 23,000 artillery shells daily.

The commander called the scale of war casualties “unbelievable” and added that after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, NATO must adapt to the new reality, Spiegel reported.

