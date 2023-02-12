Ukraine intel says Russia delaying new mobilization amid stepped-up offensive – WSJ

Soldiers Russian mobilization

Mobilized Russians. File photo: TASS 

Latest news Ukraine

Deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence Maj. Gen. Vadym Skibitskyi told WSJ that Russia was ready to launch a new mobilization wave but was struggling to integrate troops it had already drafted and was waiting to gauge the success of a stepped-up offensive ahead of the first anniversary of its invasion later this month.

Skibitskyi said that even if Russia forges ahead with a new round of mobilization, it will likely suffer from the same issues the previous wave brought to light, including shortages of modern equipment in good working order and a sufficient number of officers capable of preparing the vast influx of untrained men, WSJ reported.

“They’re preparing for a second wave of mobilization, but our assessment is that they’ll hold off because they haven’t overcome all the difficulties they experienced during the first wave,” he said. “They were not ready for such a large-scale mobilization at the time, and they aren’t now.”

Russia has mobilized “much more” than 300,000 troops and plans an offensive in February — Ukraine’s defense minister

Read also:

Past two weeks likely saw Russia’s highest casualties rate since all-out war’s first week – British intel

Russian debacle near Vuhledar demonstrates systemic poor training – ISW

Russia’s offensive has begun in Luhansk Oblast – ISW

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags

Thumbnails managed by ThumbPress