Russia has mobilized “much more” than 300,000 troops and plans an offensive in February — Ukraine’s defense minister

That is why Ukraine needs more military support from western allies, including “air resources” to not lose the initiative, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with French BFMTV.

“We think that, given that they [the Russians] live in symbolism, they will try something around February 24″, said Reznikov. “We do not underestimate our enemy”, he continued, saying about 500,000 Russian soldiers mobilized by the Kremlin. “Officially, they announced 300,000, but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our assessments it is much more.”

He said this, following his visit to France.

Tags: military aid to Ukraine