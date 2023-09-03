Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia claims 280,000 contract soldier enlistments this year in military expansion effort

A former Russian president claims that around 280,000 people have enlisted in Russia’s military as professional service members in the current year. The figure is not confirmed by any independent sources.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2023
1 minute read
Soldiers Russian mobilization
Mobilized Russians. File photo: TASS
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Around 280,000 people have signed up so far this year for professional service with Russia’s military, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, former president Dmitry Medvedev, claimed on 3 September, The Guardia reports.

“According to the ministry of defense, since 1 January, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the armed forces on a contract basis,” including reservists, Russia’s state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.

Last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists, which prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee Russia.

Last December, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced his proposition to increase the strength of the country’s army by more than 30% to 1.5 million servicemen, an ambitious task made harder by Russia’s heavy but undisclosed casualties in its war against Ukraine.

The Guardian notes that some Russian lawmakers suggested Russia needs a professional army of 7 million strong to ensure the country’s security.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts