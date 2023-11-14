Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian explosive plant, Kinzhal producer hit in overnight drone attack

byAlya Shandra
14/11/2023
2 minute read
Astra drone attack kolomna Mashinostroyenie
A photo of the aftermath of the drone attack on Kolomna on 14 November. Photo: Astra TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In a series of overnight attacks on 14 November, explosives-laden drones struck two key Russian defense sites outside Moscow and in western Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, according to Russian Telegram channels cited widely by Russian media.

The high-value targets were a missile production plant run by KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) near Moscow and an explosives factory in Bryansk belonging to a major state defense company, the channels reported Tuesday.

Multiple blasts were heard at the KBM missile plant in Kolomna, about 100 kilometers from Moscow, early Tuesday morning around 7:30am. “In houses on Oksky Prospect it was clearly heard. Car alarms went off in courtyards,” an unnamed local witness told Astra.

Special service vehicles rushed to the missile factory, which produces Iskander and Kinzhal ballistic missiles, after reports of the attack spread, the witness added. The drone strike came two days after the same defense site was reportedly first hit on 11 November in an initial raid, Astra wrote.

Meanwhile, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was discovered lodged inside a workshop at the Bryansk Chemical Plant overnight, according to the Baza TG channel. The state-run facility located in Steltso town specializes in industrial explosives production and munitions disposal.

The drone had pierced through the roof in three different spots but failed to detonate, Baza wrote. Plant operations were temporarily halted while bomb squads inspected the UAV model aircraft. There were no casualties reported from the incident.

In response to the raids, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and shot down four Ukrainian drones that approached Moscow and three other nearby regions overnight. Military authorities denied any infrastructure damage.

The Bryansk Chemical Plant named after the 50th Anniversary of the USSR specializes in the production of industrial explosives and the disposal of ammunition.

KB Mashinostroyeniya (Design Bureau of Machine Building) is one of Russia’s leading design and research and production centers in the field of military equipment, producing, among other things, the Kinzhal and Iskander missiles. The company was founded in 1942 and is part of the High-Precision Complexes holding of Rostec State Corporation.

Faced with restraints on using western long-range missiles to strike objects in Russia, Ukraine has resorted to drone attacks on Russian airfields, defense objects, and key infrastructure sites.

Here is a map of all Ukraine’s 2023 drone strikes on Russian targets

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts