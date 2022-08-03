USAID allocates $1.8 million to support healthcare in Ukraine – WHO

The funds will help to improve the detection of infectious diseases and strengthen epidemiological surveillance.

WHO Regional Director for Europe says the organization sees an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with a corresponding increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, caused by BA.5 subvariant of Omicron strain which has spread rapidly in Europe since the beginning of June.

Ukraine’s healthcare system has faced numerous and serious challenges due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Earlier, the WHO reported that occupied Mariupol was at risk of a major cholera outbreak because people had limited access to drinking water as Russian troops destroyed the city’s infrastructure and the sewage water and drinking water got mixed.

